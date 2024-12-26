Bringing The World Home To You

Celeste Gracia's favorite story of 2024: Protecting Sugarloaf Island

WUNC | By Celeste Gracia
Published December 26, 2024 at 7:31 AM EST
Jace Higginbotham, left, and Matthew McGee, right, with Sea & Shoreline, works to place wave attenuation devices into the water off of Morehead City, North Carolina on May 13, 2024. Sugarloaf Island has long acted as a barrier for the Morehead City waterfront but over time it has begun to erode due partly to increased boat traffic. Now a major restoration project is underway to help protect and rebuild the island.
Madeline Gray
/
for WUNC
My favorite story that I worked on this year is my story about restoring Sugarloaf Island, Morehead City's barrier island. I'm very proud of the audio I captured while I was out reporting this story.

I went out to Morehead City in mid-May. I met with a source who showed me the restoration project around Sugarloaf that was still in progress at the time. We went out on a barge and crews were strategically placing wave attenuation devices in the water. I recorded audio of machinery beeping and metal chains clinking, but I really wanted to get the sound of a device going in the water.

So, I got on my stomach and lied down on the edge of the barge. With one hand I held on to the barge for balance (I held on for dear life) and with the other hand, I held my microphone and stretched out my arm as far as I could. The sound I got was extremely satisfying and I'm very pleased with how the audio turned out in my final story.

This reporting trip reinvigorated my love for audio, and that's why it's my favorite story of 2024.
Celeste Gracia
Celeste Gracia covers the environment for WUNC. She has been at the station since September 2019 and started off as morning producer.
