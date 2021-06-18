Nikole Hannah-Jones' Tenure Rejection Rocks UNC Campus

David Folkenflik was described by Geraldo Rivera of Fox News as "a really weak-kneed, backstabbing, sweaty-palmed reporter." Others have been kinder. The Columbia Journalism Review, for example, once gave him a "laurel" for reporting that immediately led the U.S. military to institute safety measures for journalists in Baghdad.
The pressure on trustees at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill to grant tenure to investigative journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones continued to mount Friday as a major funding partner joined the call to change her status and a sought-after chemistry professor decided not to join the faculty over the dispute.
Walter Hussman Jr. says he discussed concerns about bringing Hannah-Jones to the journalism school with the dean, but Susan King told him she though having her in the school would be a plus for the university and would bring prestige to the school.
A major University of North Carolina donor whose name is on its journalism school voiced concerns about the school's hiring of investigative journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones in the weeks before her application for tenure was halted.
Like many universities, Wake Forest is trying to come to terms with its antebellum past. The school's president announced this month that this work is why trustees chose to rename Wingate Hall, named for a slave-owner, as "May 7, 1860 Hall." But the name has been rejected by Black alumni, who said it adds fresh pain to a traumatic legacy.