Current Fiscal Year 2021 Underwriters
You’ll be in good company when you sponsor WUNC, North Carolina Public Radio. See below for a list of our current year Underwriters. Make sure you frequent those that support the mission of Public Radio, and tell them WUNC sent you!
Thinking about becoming a sponsor of WUNC? Find out more information about the program and how to speak with us!
What is the Halo Effect? In addition to the strength of our audience and the integrity of our news and information programming, WUNC also provides a non-intrusive, clutter-free environment for your message.