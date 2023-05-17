Wawa plans to open more locations across North Carolina

Just days after breaking ground on its first location in Dare County, a popular gas station chain has now announced plans to expand to three other areas in the state.

Pennsylvania-based convenience store and gas station chain Wawa has over 990 locations in Washington D.C. and six states, including Virginia.

The company now plans to open 35 stores North Carolina over the next five years. Wawa officials said they plan to invest $6.5 million into the effort and expect to create 2,000 jobs.

The first Wawa in North Carolina will be built in Kill Devil Hills, which is now under construction. There was a groundbreaking ceremony on Friday. The second site to go under construction this year will be in Elizabeth City.

Wawa also plans to announce the timelines for its other stores in Greenville and Wilson at the beginning of 2024. Overall, Wawa projects at least 50 NC locations in the next 8-10 years.