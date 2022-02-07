Bringing The World Home To You

Arts & Culture

HBCU Trivia Night: #BHM

North Carolina Public Radio
Published February 7, 2022 at 9:58 AM EST
Trivia Night #BHM
Tina Akunwafor
/
Celebrate Black History Month with a little trivia, Feb 24th at 7pm

Think you know North Carolina's Black history? Come test your knowledge at our HBCU trivia night on February 24th at 7pm!

Calling all history aficionados and trivia masters! Join us Thursday, February 24 at 7 p.m. ET to test your knowledge and compete against friends and neighbors for the culture.

Co-hosted by WUNC's Kamaya Truitt and quizmaster Clayton Mack of North Carolina Central University's college bowl team, this virtual event is your chance to challenge yourself, have some laughs, show off your intelligence, and even win prizes* from local Black-owned businesses!

Use the form below to RSVP. After you sign up, you will receive a confirmation email with the Zoom link to the event. See you there!

*To be eligible to win:

  1. You must sign up through the Zoom registration link.
  2. You must play through Kahoot via a link and PIN code, provided at the event. Answers submitted through the chat feature on Zoom will not be counted.
  3. Teams are not allowed. Each person must play from a single device.
  4. Each question has a time limit. If you do not answer before that time is up, you will not receive points.
  5. Three winners will be chosen based on the highest scores calculated by Kahoot.
  6. Prizes to be delivered by mail and/or email to addresses provided by the winners.

For full contest rules, visit: Drawing Rules & Entry Form | WUNC

By entering in the contest you release Instagram and Facebook from any and all legal responsibility or liability in any way associated with this contest. This contest is in no way sponsored by, endorsed by, administered by, or associated with Instagram or Facebook.

Tags

Arts & Culture WUNC Events
