Saying Goodbye To A Co-Worker

Think about the many times you pass a co-worker in the hallway and say hello and ask how things are going. We know and see our "work friends" regularly, but beyond the frequent exchange of pleasantries, how well do we know them?

For many people, when the workday is done they return home to their family or social lives beyond the office — the work friendships end there.

But on the sad occasions where a work friend suddenly dies, you might ask yourself, 'How well did I really know them?'

That has happened to us here at WUNC twice in the past few months. First, Connie Walker, our general manager, unexpectedly passed away back in May, at 59, when most staffers were still working remotely and unable to process the grief collectively.

Then, just a few weeks later, another member of the WUNC family — John Garland — also died suddenly.

"He definitely was warm, engaging [and] really valued being a part of the WUNC community, a part of our office staff," recalled Jennifer Fusco, a senior member of the station’s fundraising department who has been at WUNC for 25 years.

John was not known to most of the station's audience or donors, but WUNC staff knew him — especially reporters, hosts, and other personnel accustomed to working after normal business hours.

John cleaned WUNC's Chapel Hill studios for more than 15 years, as an employee of the contract commercial cleaning service Corner Clean.

He quietly went about his business at WUNC, pushing around a garbage bin on wheels, coming in and out of offices, bathrooms, and recording booths but frequently striking up a conversation with anybody sitting nearby.

He was doing something I do on a regular basis as a reporter: asking questions, probing to establish a connection, something that Jennifer Fusco agrees was clearly important to him.

"All of us that were at the station after hours when his work started saw that," said Fusco about John's ability to connect with others.

Over the years, I would happily chat with John, but we would often see each other at precisely the time of day, or night, when I was most desperate to finish up work and go home. And then, just like that, he was gone, forcing me to reflect on the times we'd spoken. I realized I didn't know that much about the man who seemed to want to know a lot about me. I suspected others like Jennifer might be able to fill in the gaps.

"Over the years, you know, what maybe started as just quick hi, hellos became more extended 'Oh, you're going to be on vacation,' 'You're taking some time off, where you going,' 'Oh, you're visiting family,' and then I started to learn more about him," she said.

"He talked a lot through the years about his parents who were both deceased by the time I met him but they had given him a lot of advice through the years that he would often share with me," said Fusco. "It was a lot about working hard. [Keeping] on through troubled times' kind of thing. And what it summed up for me was being your best self and focusing on your abilities and not letting the outside influence you, outside voices, outside opinions.

"Frankly," she added, "when he talked about it I thought these are good lessons for me, too."

John Garland was born in Durham, in 1969, and would have turned 52 last month. He had two jobs and lived alone, most recently in Burlington. He loved his burgundy Mitsubishi SUV.

By all accounts John loved his work. And here's the thing: that's where he died, at work. He had been cleaning at WUNC sometime over a weekend in mid-June and his body was found by a staff member that following Monday, on June 14. He was in a small production studio. Over the years, it was not uncommon for someone to find John catching a quick nap between cleaning the studio and then heading over to his maintenance job with the university.

He could teach you lessons, life lessons, in very simple ways. Penny McGhee

"John was a good person," said Penny McGhee, who, as owner-operator of Corner Clean, employed John and knew him for more than 15 years. "I don't think he had a mean bone in his body, so to speak. I've never heard him raise his voice or get upset with anyone. You just don't find people like that very often and I feel like we as a company and me as a person were very blessed to have John in our lives. He could teach you lessons, life lessons, in very simple ways."

One of those life lessons was summed up in a phrase our acting general manager, Nora Casper, often heard John say in their conversations, something she recalled in a station-wide email about John's death. In the message, Casper said her conversations with John often ended up with him uttering the phrase, "It is what it is."

"John loved to say that," McGhee recalled with a laugh. "If there was anything he was talking about that [was] just not exactly perfect, he'd go 'Well, you know, it is what it is, it is what it is.' So that was pretty normal John. I liked his philosophy."

When I would see John show up at the station, it was typically around the end of the regular business day. He would come in with a device that he could watch some television program on and he would have some food before getting around to the heavy work of maintaining and cleaning the station. It seemed like a well-established routine.

Penny McGhee said she thought John found comfort in such routines.

"He could accept change and he would accept change but he was going to fit it into his routine," she said. "That was just how we worked."

John's work was easy to both appreciate and take for granted. You can spend a day in an office space and notice its cleanliness and its comfort without fully considering how it got that way.

McGhee said John took immense pride in that work.

"He did it with joy and he got satisfaction out of it," she said.

She said John's janitorial closet at WUNC was a wonder to behold and even won him an award at work, something that made him very proud.

"He had out the toilet paper lined up in perfect rows and everything was neat and organized."

John was one of a kind, he had his own language, he was the life of the party. Kenny Parker

John Garland's absence is being felt deeply also among his co-workers at the UNC-Chapel Hill Parking and Transportation maintenance department. In his full-time job, John helped clean and maintain the university's parking decks during third shift, from 10 p.m. until 6:00 a.m. That is where John would go after cleaning up the WUNC studios.

"John was one of a kind, he had his own language, he was the life of the party," recalled Kenny Parker, a longtime friend and co-worker of John's at UNC for 15 of the nearly 20 years that John worked for the university.

"He was everybody's entertainment," said Parker. "He worked hard. He never really let anything bother him and it kind of rubbed off on everybody else. People would come in, maybe going through family issues, stuff in the news, and stuff like that but when you talked to John it took all that stuff out of your mind. He just had what we called a million-dollar smile."

Courtesy of Kenny Parker John Garland, second from right, with, friends and co-workers at UNC, from left, John Edwards, Kenny Parker, and Marcia Gretsinger.

Kenny said John often entertained his co-workers.

"He was a huge-time wrestling fan," Parker said. "He loved old-school movies but one of the main things we would pick on him about, was even though we were all in our 40s and 50s John would go home after work and still watch cartoons and he would come to work and imitate those cartoon characters, and the main one was Woody Woodpecker."

"It would just have everybody in tears and it would kind of make the night go by," Parker added.

As fun and good-natured as John was, Parker said it was hard to get him to do things outside of work, though they did take him to Chili's a couple of times for his birthday.

"Maybe have a couple of margaritas every now and then," he said. "But other than that, he was a working man, he would go home, work, he was a homebody type guy."

But Parker did say that John loved to dance at office Christmas parties and awards banquets.

Parker recalled taking John on frequent coffee runs during their nighttime shifts because, as Parker said, "John wasn't the best drive in the world."

That, according to Parker, was due to John having had cataract surgery on both his eyes around five years ago.

"And everybody knew that because the department helped him get those glasses that he had," Parker added.

Parker explained that each year, his department designates an employee in need of financial assistance and raises money.

"So they raised money to get John glasses," Parker said, "which they were like $300 or $400."

All in all, John was content, according to Parker, but, like anyone, he did have some regrets.

Parker noted that John never changed positions or was promoted during his 19 years at UNC.

"And I think he may have had a few regrets, maybe not trying to move up to make more money. He may have had regrets not enjoying life more like maybe going to the beach more often and stuff like that."

Another thing I talked with Jennifer Fusco about was John's way of conversing with others. I never asked him, nor did I seek to know, whether John had any kind of condition that would be described as a developmental issue. I just noticed in our occasional conversations he would repeat questions he had asked me numerous times before and he spoke at what seemed like a much slower pace than my own perception of what typical is. So I made assumptions, but they were just those. And I realize they might have been way off. Jennifer had a much deeper, more sensitive take.

"When you're talking with somebody who is not what they call 'neuro-typical' you notice that different flow to the conversation and we all noticed that. What I would say from talking with him through the years, you know, we thought about the same things, current events."

"I think it was more about how he communicated and maybe how this thought process worked," she added.

"But it was a reminder to me throughout the many years that we knew each other to be open," Jennifer said upon more reflection. "Some days I didn't have as much patience, some days I was in a hurry to get home and I would know, like, 'Oh, I need to let John know that I need to leave soon' and he was always someone who respected boundaries and we wouldn't have a very long conversation. It would be a hello and a goodbye and 'Oh, I've gotta get going, John,' you know?"

So, here's to you, John Garland. Here's to a life I hope was fulfilling, if too short. It is clear you left an impression on friends and co-workers for, among other things, your dedication to work, family and friends. And you led a virtuous life guided by serenity, decency and good humor. Rest in peace.