Arts & Culture
WUNC Music
WUNC Music is curated locally with songs that inspire, energize and bring joy to listeners across North Carolina. It's a place for music discovery and a home to old favorites.

LCD Soundsystem's Two New Songs Are Here

By Lars Gotrich
Published May 5, 2017 at 12:03 AM EDT
LCD Soundsystem.
LCD Soundsystem.

If you're reading this from Australia, kudos! You've already had the two new LCD Soundsystem tracks, announced Thursday, since midnight down under. Everyone else, now is your time.

With a bass line that hits your stomach, "Call The Police" finds James Murphy in a motorik mood by way of The Cure and New Order.

"American Dream" is a wobbly ballad the clops along in waltz time.

Now go dance and sob accordingly.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Arts & CultureWUNC MusicNPR News
