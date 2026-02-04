Museum’s Astronomy Days will highlight lunar exploration, ENC astronaut scheduled to orbit moon

The North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences is hosting its annual Astronomy Day’s festival on Saturday and Sunday.

This year’s event, themed "Passport to the Moon," invites people to explore the future of lunar exploration through two days of interactive exhibits and expert-led presentations.

The festival’s highlight is the involvement of eastern North Carolina’s own Christina Koch, a NASA astronaut and record-breaker who grew up in Jacksonville.

Koch, an alumna of North Carolina State University and the N.C. School of Science and Mathematics, is set to make history as the first woman to travel to the vicinity of the Moon on the upcoming Artemis II mission.

Her participation in the event provides a rare opportunity for local residents to hear from an explorer who has already spent 328 days in space—the longest single continuous stay by a woman—and who is currently preparing for the next giant leap in human spaceflight.

Throughout the weekend, the museum's downtown Raleigh campus will offer a variety of hands-on activities centered on the Moon. Visitors can learn about the Artemis II crew's 10-day journey, explore the technology behind the Space Launch System (SLS) rocket, and interact with members of the Raleigh Astronomy Club.

Outdoor activities on the Bicentennial Plaza will include safe solar observing and rocket launches, while the museum's interior will host "Ask an Astronomer" sessions and displays featuring lunar and Mars rovers.

Astronomy Days is a free event, running from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. each day. Organizers say it serves as a celebration of the state's deep ties to the aerospace industry and its continued role in inspiring the next generation of scientists and astronauts.

