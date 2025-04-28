Morning news brief

Michel Martin is the weekend host of All Things Considered, where she draws on her deep reporting and interviewing experience to dig in to the week's news. Outside the studio, she has also hosted "Michel Martin: Going There," an ambitious live event series in collaboration with Member Stations.
The measles outbreak is not easing up around the country. The CDC reports 884 confirmed cases nationwide, three times the number of cases in 2024. In West Texas, where the outbreak started, pediatricians are concerned about potentially more children being exposed to the virus.