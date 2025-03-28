Keith Jarrett's 'Belonging' revisited by jazz legend Branford Marsalis

Michel Martin is the weekend host of All Things Considered, where she draws on her deep reporting and interviewing experience to dig in to the week's news. Outside the studio, she has also hosted "Michel Martin: Going There," an ambitious live event series in collaboration with Member Stations.
Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., is no longer President Trump's nominee for ambassador to the U.N. Stefanik's nomination had been expected to easily clear the Senate — but Republicans are concerned about holding on to their thin majority in the House of Representatives.