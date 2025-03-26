Trump announces new 25% tariff on imported cars and car parts

Updated March 26, 2025 at 19:48 PM ET

President Trump said on Wednesday that he will impose 25% tariffs on imported cars and car parts starting next week, using his national security powers to take the action.

"I think our automobile business will flourish like it's never flourished before," Trump said in remarks from the Oval Office.

The United Auto Workers union praised the move, saying it could mean more shifts for workers at plant with spare capacity.

The latest policy is yet another example of the president's tariff-centric second-term economic agenda. Thus far, Trump has imposed tariffs on Chinese goods, steel and aluminum, and some goods from Canada and Mexico.

Trump also plans a wave of what he calls "reciprocal tariffs" to be announced on April 2, which he has called Liberation Day. The taxes on imports have caused plummeting stock markets and consumer confidence, and have left businesses and consumers uncertain about what they want to invest in.

The Trump administration has given multiple rationales for these tariffs, but it has emphasized boosting manufacturing as the chief goal.

U.S. tariffs are paid to the government by businesses in the U.S. that are importing goods. Studies of tariffs imposed in Trump's first term have shown they were overwhelmingly paid by U.S. businesses and consumers. White House officials have said that foreign companies will lower their prices to compensate for tariffs, essentially eating the cost. However, when asked by NPR, the officials provided no data to support this.

Trump's tariff policy has been chaotic throughout this presidency. In addition to the tariffs already imposed, he has threatened still more tariffs on a range of goods from around the world, at times announcing a tariff only to then delay or retract it.

This week, Trump floated what he called a "secondary tariff" of 25% on goods from any country buying oil or gas from Venezuela.

The White House has given few specific details on what to expect next week when Trump announces reciprocal tariffs — though Trump said on Wednesday that they would be more "lenient" and "conservative" than some might expect.

