Morning news brief

Michel Martin is the weekend host of All Things Considered, where she draws on her deep reporting and interviewing experience to dig in to the week's news. Outside the studio, she has also hosted "Michel Martin: Going There," an ambitious live event series in collaboration with Member Stations.
The White House is confirming a stunning security breach. NPR's Leila Fadel speaks with former State Department spokesperson Ned Price about how a journalist was included in a group chat with U.S. officials discussing airstrikes in Yemen, on a publicly available messaging app.
NPR's Michel Martin speaks with Elliot Williams, a former assistant director for legislative affairs at U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, about the Trump administration's use on the Alien Enemies Act, and the legal challenges it faces.