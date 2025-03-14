Iranian officals meet Chinese and Russian counterparts in Beijing

Anthony Kuhn is NPR's correspondent based in Seoul, South Korea, reporting on the Korean Peninsula, Japan, and the great diversity of Asia's countries and cultures. Before moving to Seoul in 2018, he traveled to the region to cover major stories including the North Korean nuclear crisis and the Fukushima earthquake and nuclear disaster.
Japan's century-old Mingei, or folk art, movement celebrates the everyday work of anonymous artists. It stands in contrast to both fine arts and industrially mass-produced goods. And it's having a yet another revival.