Morning news brief

Michel Martin is the weekend host of All Things Considered, where she draws on her deep reporting and interviewing experience to dig in to the week's news. Outside the studio, she has also hosted "Michel Martin: Going There," an ambitious live event series in collaboration with Member Stations.
Part of a growing number of Black artists being embraced by the Nashville country-music machine, The War and Treaty is the husband-and-wife duo of Michael & Tanya Trotter. Their new album, Plus One, infuses country with gospel, bluegrass, rock and whatever else inspires them.