Love and taxidermy: The story of Bud and Jackie Jones

It's time now for a Valentine's Day edition of StoryCorps. Bud and Jackie Jones started their life together in the 1950s. They were surrounded by three kids and countless critters - both living and stuffed. Together at their taxidermy shop in Tallapoosa, Georgia, they mounted everything from possums to a life-sized model of a mastodon. In 2018, they told their love story at StoryCorps.

BUD JONES: What do you remember about our first date?

JACKIE JONES: Well, I got in the car, and you said, now, don't get excited, Jackie, but my pet snake is loose in this car. And I'm not a snake person.

B JONES: But you toughed it out, didn't you?

J JONES: I toughed it out.

B JONES: (Laughter).

J JONES: You were a hot number for me. We dated for two years, and then we decided to elope.

B JONES: I remember you didn't want your mother and daddy to know where we were going, so you threw your clothes out the window.

J JONES: I did. And by then, it was night, and we had to go to the judge's house. And when we got there, he was drunk.

B JONES: Well, he wasn't exactly drunk. He was just kind of wobbling a little.

J JONES: Well, he was feeling real good.

B JONES: Yeah, he was feeling good.

J JONES: Well, I must've been crazy in love to go through this.

B JONES: Yeah.

J JONES: We seldom ever have an argument, but if it is, it's about something like an elephant's eye.

B JONES: She's kind of bossy, and I'll call it.

J JONES: And I admit it, but I'll say right here that you do know a lot.

B JONES: Well, I'll be. I need to record that.

J JONES: Life has not been dull with you, Bud, but it has been fun.

B JONES: I've told my family when I die I want on my tombstone to say I had a good time. And I have really had a good time, and I've had a partner all of these years that I wouldn't trade for anybody.

J JONES: Thank you.

B JONES: Thank you, Jackie, and I love you.

J JONES: I love you, too.

B JONES: I love you more than you love me.

J JONES: Oh, I don't think that's true. I love you most.

MARTIN: After 68 years of marriage, Bud died last year. He was 94. Jackie came back to StoryCorps with her daughters to reflect on life without Bud.

J JONES: My mother said one time that she'd never seen anybody love each other like we loved each other. Some mornings, I wake up and think he's in the bed with me. People call me, and they just can't believe we don't have him here. And I said, well, he's here. He's all around me. After 68 years, how else can I feel?

CHERRY JONES: His fingerprints are all over the shop. Everywhere you turn, you're reminded who started that place. He was the best.

J JONES: I know that. I had the best of a husband. I couldn't have asked for anybody better. I got the best one. I'm just grateful that I caught him (laughter). I don't know how I got him, but I did (laughter).

MARTIN: Jackie Jones and her daughter Cherry in Tallapoosa, Georgia. You can see a new animation of Bud and Jackie's love story at storycorps.org. Their interview is archived at the Library of Congress.

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC) Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

