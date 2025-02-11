RTDNA 2025 Award Submission: Embodied's "Journeyed" Podcast Episode

In Embodied's June 28 episode "Journeyed," host Anita Rao meets Taylor Shelton, a woman in her mid-20s who traveled from South Carolina to North Carolina three times to receive the abortion care she needed. She also talks to Serra Sippel, the interim director for the Brigid Alliance, a non-profit that organizes transportation, meals, lodging, child care and more for those traveling long distances for abortion care.
In the episode “Mixed,” host Anita Rao talks with two biracial college seniors, folks in the midst of establishing their own identities, about navigating everything from "Where do I belong?" to "How do I date?" Plus, she hears wisdom from a life coach who specifically helps mixed race adults heal, find community and tell new stories about their identity.
Host Anita Rao explores the role American Sign Language plays in Deaf culture with two Deaf artists: ASL poet Douglas Ridloff and author Sara Nović, using interpreters Phlip Wilson and Joshua Steckel. Both of these creators share how their personal journeys with language and identity have shaped their desires to create work that bridges the gap between people who primarily use ASL and people who primarily use English.