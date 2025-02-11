Bringing The World Home To You

RTDNA 2025 Award Submission: Embodied's "Journeyed" Podcast Episode

WUNC
Published February 11, 2025 at 4:07 PM EST

In Embodied's June 28 episode "Journeyed," host Anita Rao meets Taylor Shelton, a woman in her mid-20s who traveled from South Carolina to North Carolina three times to receive the abortion care she needed. She also talks to Serra Sippel, the interim director for the Brigid Alliance, a non-profit that organizes transportation, meals, lodging, child care and more for those traveling long distances for abortion care.
