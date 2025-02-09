Revamped FEMA ‘will not be political,’ Homeland Security secretary pledges in WNC visit

In a visit to Western North Carolina on Saturday, Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said the Trump administration plans to bring the Federal Emergency Management Agency “into the 21st Century” and make it “a people's agency,” as the embattled disaster response office – and much of the federal government – faces an uncertain future.

Days after taking office last month, President Trump visited Western North Carolina and floated the idea of eliminating FEMA altogether. He suggested that states should play a greater role in disaster response and argued that wildfire aid to California be conditional on the state adopting new voter ID laws . He also appointed an all-Republican task force to recommend changes to the agency, which is part of the Department of Homeland Security.

During a press conference in Swannanoa, Noem, the former South Dakota governor, pledged that whatever changes happen to the agency, disaster aid will not be politicized.

“I would say about folks that are concerned about FEMA going away is that the accountability will not go away,” Noem said. “We've committed that we will design the program in a way that it will not be political. It will not be a situation where winners and losers are chosen – that every single American will be treated the same.”

She added that the Trump administration is committed “to bringing FEMA into the 21st Century, to becoming a people's agency,” and that the changes may ultimately lead to the federal government “giving the authority, the dollars, and the money to the states so that they can deploy that.”

1 of 7 — IMG_1586.jpg Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem and acting FEMA administrator Cameron Hamilton meet with members of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and other workers in Swannanoa on Feb. 8, 2025. Felicia Sonmez 2 of 7 — IMG_1607.jpg Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem and acting FEMA administrator Cameron Hamilton receive a briefing on debris removal from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and other workers in Swannanoa on Feb. 8, 2025. Felicia Sonmez 3 of 7 — IMG_1555.jpg Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem speaks with Blessing Project founder Kristen Hicks outside the Blessing Barn in Swannanoa on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2025. Felicia Sonmez 4 of 7 — IMG_1550.jpg Bibles, quilts, a Mount Rushmore pillow and other items on a table outside the Blessing Barn in Swannanoa on Feb. 8, 2025. Felicia Sonmez 5 of 7 — IMG_1645.jpg Buncombe County Manager Avril Pinder speaks with acting FEMA administrator Cameron Hamilton and other officials in Swannanoa on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2025. Felicia Sonmez 6 of 7 — IMG_1643.jpg Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem speaks with volunteers from the Organic Growers School helping to clean up the property of researcher and farmer Mark Dempsey in Swannanoa on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2025. Felicia Sonmez 7 of 7 — IMG_1636.jpg Asheville Mayor Esther Manheimer and other local elected officials walk alongside Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem in Swannanoa on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2025. Felicia Sonmez

Noem meets with storm survivors, volunteers and local Democrats

Noem was joined on the visit by acting FEMA administrator Cameron Hamilton who previously repeated misinformation about FEMA’s Helene response . The former Navy SEAL lacks the experience of his predecessors in leading large-scale recovery efforts, the New York Times reported.

Unlike during Trump’s visit to the region last month, several Democratic elected officials from Asheville and Buncombe County met with Noem and joined her for the press conference.

They included Asheville Mayor Esther Manheimer, Buncombe County Commission Chair Amanda Edwards and Asheville City Council Member Bo Hess. Other officials including Buncombe County Manager Avril Pinder and Assistant Emergency Manager Ryan Cole also joined the event.

Noem and Hamilton started the day by meeting with Swannanoa resident Wanda Robinson and her mother, Nancy Harvey, who are among the many Helene survivors helped by the evangelical Christian relief organization Samaritan’s Purse .

Felicia Sonmez Samaritan's Purse President Franklin Graham and Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem meet with Swannanoa residents Wanda Robinson and Nancy Harvey on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2025.

Noem had previously joined the organization’s president , Franklin Graham, for an airlift of clothing to Helene survivors in November.

On Saturday, Graham introduced Noem and Hamilton to the survivors. Robinson showed Noem around the flood-ravaged property and described her harrowing escape from the storm in a boat with her husband and son-in-law.

“It was crazy. It was so swift and strong,” Robinson said. “The plan was for us to get on the boat and then we were going to try to get somewhere, but the current was so strong, he couldn’t control the boat. … He put the gas as hard as he could. We went up on the bank, over there, past it, then we all got out and let the boat go.”

After meeting with the storm survivors, Noem and Hamilton traveled a few minutes down the road to the Blessing Barn , which is run by a Swannanoa nonprofit called the Blessing Project and offers free, donated essentials to Hurricane Helene survivors in need.

The project’s founder, Kristen Hicks, told Noem about the nonprofit’s work and showed her some of the items available to visitors, including a basket of Bibles on a table outside the building.

As they spoke, a few hundred feet away, a U.S. Army Corps of Engineers team was using heavy machinery to remove debris from the Swannanoa River. Members of the team briefed Noem and Hamilton on their efforts, and Noem climbed into the cab of one of the dump trucks for a demonstration by one of the workers.

Felicia Sonmez Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem poses for a photo with workers cleaning debris from the Swannanoa River on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2025.

Noem, Hamilton offer measured criticism of FEMA

During Saturday’s press conference, Manheimer and Edwards voiced gratitude for the Trump administration’s focus on Western North Carolina and emphasized the need for continued resources during the region’s years-long recovery.

“We are grateful for the attention that has continued to be placed on Buncombe County and Western North Carolina, and we ask that that attention and focus remain as we have many years of recovery ahead of us,” Edwards said.

Congress will likely consider a new disaster aid package next month, and Manheimer argued that funding for local government revenue loss and private road and bridge repair should be among the top priorities.

“So again, the heart that you see in Western North Carolina is amazing, and it is bolstered by the continued focus on our recovery,” Manheimer said. “That is the energy we need, because it is going to take months and years, and we appreciate all your efforts to help accelerate that recovery.”

In addition to the presence of local Democrats, there were several other marked differences between the Noem and Trump visits. Whereas Trump sharply criticized FEMA’s leadership under former president Biden, Noem and Hamilton were more measured in their statements.

“I want to be clear: I heard from people today that had good stories and positive testimonies of what FEMA has done,” Noem said, referring to disaster survivors she met earlier in the day. “There were some folks that got their checks promptly, had the assistance that they needed, and we appreciate that. But we also know that isn't true for everybody. And our goal needs to be that it is true for everybody.”

At another point, when talking about the need for flood insurance reform, Noem praised former FEMA administrator Deanne Criswell.

“The last FEMA administrator that was here during the last administration came to South Dakota and said if it rains where your house is, you should buy flood insurance,” Noem said. “And I thought that was good advice. You know, obviously she was working for President Biden at the time, but I thanked her for saying that, because it is everybody's individual responsibility to be [as] prepared as you possibly can.”

Hamilton said FEMA “is an organization with a lot of resources,” but that it needs to do better.

“We get some things right, but we also get some things wrong,” he said. “And like the secretary said, we are dissecting every avenue to ensure that the response can be faster, more efficient. … But this response really isn't about us. It's about you, the survivors of this community. And that is our sole focus.”

Among the uncertainties in FEMA’s future is whether the Transitional Sheltering Assistance program will continue to exist. The program, which was recently extended through May 26 , has allowed thousands of Helene survivors to live in hotels and motels until they can find permanent housing.

Asked about the program’s future, Noem did not give a definitive answer.

“That will still be a big part of the conversation, and the task force will be helpful in laying out – there is still a role for that program and the need will still be there,” she said.