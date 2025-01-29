RFK Jr., Trump's health secretary pick, grilled about vaccines and abortion

We're following the confirmation hearings for the incoming Trump administration. See our full politics coverage, and follow NPR's Trump's Terms podcast or sign up for our Politics newsletter to stay up to date.

Who: Robert F. Kennedy, Jr.

Nominated for: Secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services

You might know him from: A scion of the famous Democratic political dynasty, his uncle was President John F. Kennedy and his father was Attorney General Robert F. Kennedy. He ran for president in 2024, throwing his support President Trump's way after withdrawing from the race. For decades, he's been one of the most prominent anti-vaccine activists in the country.

He has pushed the disproven link between vaccines and autism and other baseless claims, including that Wi-Fi causes cancer and that AIDS is not caused by HIV.



During his campaign for president last year, he said he opposed state laws that ban abortion.

He says he wants to shake up the health agency with a focus on lifestyle-related diseases and industry influence on things like crop subsidies and ultra-processed food.

What does this role do? The secretary leads HHS and all its health agencies, including the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Food and Drug Administration, and the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services. It has one of the largest budgets in the federal government — $1.7 trillion annually.

What is happening in the hearing: Facing contentious questions from the beginning, Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. sought to downplay his extensive track record of pushing inaccurate information on vaccines and infectious disease — and play up his commitment to tackle chronic diseases and shake up federal health agencies.

He also tried to thread a needle on his views on abortion, reassuring anti-abortion Republicans that he considers every abortion a tragedy. He has supported abortion in the past.

Throughout the more than two hours of questioning, Democrats repeatedly confronted Kennedy with his own words, pressing him on how his positions on vaccines, infectious disease and abortion have now changed in the lead up to his confirmation as secretary.

As he has done in the past, Kennedy repeatedly denied he was "anti-vaccine," saying inoculations "play a critical role in health care," and that all of his kids are vaccinated. But Democrats on the panel challenged him on that.

"There is no reason that any of us should believe that you will reverse the anti-vaccine views you have promoted for 25 years," said Sen. Maggie Hassan, a Democrat from New Hampshire.

Republicans largely steered clear of the vaccine issue. Instead, they followed Kennedy's focus on chronic disease, and some pressed him on his support for President Trump's anti-abortion policies.

In several exchanges, Kennedy displayed a tenuous grasp on the federal health care programs he would oversee.

Sen. Ron Wyden of Oregon, ranking Democrat on the committee, began the questioning. He said his staff had examined thousands of pages of Kennedy's own writing and interviews, showing he has "embraced conspiracy theories, quacks and charlatans."

"He has made it his life's work to sow doubt," said Wyden

Pressed on his past comments casting doubt on the polio and measles vaccines, Kennedy said he would "do nothing as HHS secretary that makes it difficult or discourages people from taking either of those vaccines."

The hearing continues into its third hour at 1:15 p.m.

