Photos: Thousands in Los Angeles evacuate as wind-fueled Palisades Fire quickly worsens

More than 30,000 people in Los Angeles County have been ordered to evacuate as the Palisades Fire, one of several wildfires that broke out on Tuesday morning, blazed through the Pacific Palisades community.

Fueled by intense Santa Ana winds, the fire has spread over more than 1,200 acres and threatened 13,000 structures; California Gov. Gavin Newsom said during an afternoon press conference that he's seen already seen many of them them destroyed. The fire remains uncontained.

Hundreds of firefighters have been battling the blaze on foot in the hillsides of the Santa Monica Mountains where the fire originally broke out, as well as by plane, dropping water and flame retardant. In the Pacific Palisades community, thousands of people have scrambled to escape the flames. According to LAist, video footage showed drivers on the Pacific Coast Highway fleeing their cars to the ocean, at the behest of officers.

Conditions are changing quickly, as evacuation areas shift alongside the fire. Officials warn that the Santa Ana winds are only going to get worse on Tuesday night through Wednesday morning, reaching 100 mph or more. The National Weather Service warned of a "particularly dangerous situation."

"Very strong gusts and low relative humidity will allow any fires that develop to spread VERY rapidly," the agency added. On Wednesday, that's predicted to affect Orange, San Bernardino and Riverside counties.

You can find the latest information about the fire's reach and damage from member station LAist.

Richard Vogel / AP / AP A lone sunbather sits and watches a large plume of smoke from a wildfire rise over the Pacific Palisades, in Santa Monica, Calif..

Richard Vogel / AP / AP Jerome Krausse pushes his mother-in-law in a shopping cart as they evacuate from their home in the Pacific Palisades after a wildfire swept through their neighborhood in Santa Monica, Calif.

