State officials release names of 104 NC Helene victims
North Carolina state officials have released a list of the 104 people who were killed by Hurricane Helene, the worst storm in the state’s history.
Since the disaster, news outlets and the public have relied largely on individual reports from loved ones to identify the victims by name. On Monday, the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services responded to a weeks-old records request from BPR News and provided the identities of those who lost their lives. It appears to be the first time authorities have made public the names of those who died.
While the list is a full accounting of victims the Medical Examiner’s Office officially determined to be Helene-related fatalities, there are likely people who died or are presumed dead whose names are not on the list.
By year’s end, state leaders said the list of missing persons – once in the hundreds in Western North Carolina – had successfully been reduced and that local authorities would take over such investigations. It is unknown exactly how many people remain unaccounted for or missing but the number is thought to be less than 20, based on reporting by The Assembly and WFMY News.
In addition, there are victims not included in the state’s official count if they lived in North Carolina but their body was recovered in another state. This appears to be the case for some Western North Carolina residents who were killed in a landslide or flooding but were found in Tennessee during search and rescue efforts.
North Carolina’s Official List of Hurricane Helene Victims
Vicki Lynn Allen
James Ernest Andrews
Keith Max Arvey
Robert Bruce Athey
Marsha Lynn Ball
Cathy Jo Blackburn
Lisa Peeler Brady
Billy Joe Calloway
Patricia Crane Carey
James Ryan Carroll
Brian Hilbert Carter
David Allen Carver
Molly Ashleigh Chandler
Rocco Vincent Chieco
Kathleen Egitto Chieco
William Carl Cordell
Angela Leigh Craig
Sandra Elizabeth Craig
Ronald Jesse Craig
Robert Jack Davis
George Frank Dixon
Judy Gail Dockery
James Olver Dockery
Madge Louise Downs
George Wesley Drye
Michael Warren Drye
Nora Drye
Micah Ashton Drye
Christopher Sylvester Haywood Dunbar
Patricia Elaine Fleming
Thomas Mitchell Freeman
Luna Jade Gaddis
Brian Christopher Gaddis
Chase Edward Garrell
Tony Ray Garrison
Janicke Therese Glynn
Gabriel Gonzalez Gonzalez
Jacqueline Lum Goodrich
May Colette Greene
Melissa Sue Guinn
James Harbison
Gordon Dean Hargrove
Cheryl Lynn Hart
Jody Nyle Henderson
Joseph Charles Hoyle
Lula Bell Jackson
John David Keretz
Omar Farooq Khan
Jessica Lynn Kirby
Charles James Lau
Melissa Marlene Lawrence
Victoria Rose Leger
Julie Ann le Roux
Jeffrey Alan Mackay
Shirley Maureen Mains
Juan Martin
Phyllis Ann Matheson
Michael Gene Matheson
Angela Ruth Maybin
Elizabeth Rose Mayes
Lyn Dale Mcfarland
Norman McGahee
Patrick Andrew McLean
Calvin Michael McMahan
Jeffrey Lee Merry
Nick Hartwell Mitchell
Jimmy Issac Moore
Timothy Lee Moore
Anastasiia Novitnia Segen
Sean Michael O'Connor
Freddie James Pack
Teresa Kim Pack
Knox Emerson Petrucci
Lisa Renee Plemmons
Todd Joseph Proffitt
Michelle Lynn Quintero
Patricia Ruth Radford
Nola Lee Ramsuer
Robert Lee Ramsuer
Shirley Anne Ray
Brittany Rosann Robinson
Sandra Lynn Rogers
Robert Butch Ross
Robert Brandon Ruppe
David Eric Russell
James Michael Scroggs
Dmytro Segen
James Scott Sieminski
Lois Edith Souther
James Willard Souther
Kim Kutscher Stepp
Bobby Dewayne Stokely
Susan Strickland
Anthony Ernest Taylor
Bruce Eugene Tipton
Danny Van Huffman
Michael Gordon Whitehouse
Charlene Wilber
Lucas Odhran Wisely
Felix Alexander Wisely
Evelyn Lorrine Wright
Daniel Lunnie Wright
Samira Jordan Zoobi
Christopher John Zserai