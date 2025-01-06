State officials release names of 104 NC Helene victims

North Carolina state officials have released a list of the 104 people who were killed by Hurricane Helene, the worst storm in the state’s history.

Since the disaster, news outlets and the public have relied largely on individual reports from loved ones to identify the victims by name. On Monday, the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services responded to a weeks-old records request from BPR News and provided the identities of those who lost their lives. It appears to be the first time authorities have made public the names of those who died.

While the list is a full accounting of victims the Medical Examiner’s Office officially determined to be Helene-related fatalities, there are likely people who died or are presumed dead whose names are not on the list.

By year’s end, state leaders said the list of missing persons – once in the hundreds in Western North Carolina – had successfully been reduced and that local authorities would take over such investigations. It is unknown exactly how many people remain unaccounted for or missing but the number is thought to be less than 20, based on reporting by The Assembly and WFMY News.

In addition, there are victims not included in the state’s official count if they lived in North Carolina but their body was recovered in another state. This appears to be the case for some Western North Carolina residents who were killed in a landslide or flooding but were found in Tennessee during search and rescue efforts.

North Carolina’s Official List of Hurricane Helene Victims

Vicki Lynn Allen

James Ernest Andrews

Keith Max Arvey

Robert Bruce Athey

Marsha Lynn Ball

Cathy Jo Blackburn

Lisa Peeler Brady

Billy Joe Calloway

Patricia Crane Carey

James Ryan Carroll

Brian Hilbert Carter

David Allen Carver

Molly Ashleigh Chandler

Rocco Vincent Chieco

Kathleen Egitto Chieco

William Carl Cordell

Angela Leigh Craig

Sandra Elizabeth Craig

Ronald Jesse Craig

Robert Jack Davis

George Frank Dixon

Judy Gail Dockery

James Olver Dockery

Madge Louise Downs

George Wesley Drye

Michael Warren Drye

Nora Drye

Micah Ashton Drye

Christopher Sylvester Haywood Dunbar

Patricia Elaine Fleming

Thomas Mitchell Freeman

Luna Jade Gaddis

Brian Christopher Gaddis

Chase Edward Garrell

Tony Ray Garrison

Janicke Therese Glynn

Gabriel Gonzalez Gonzalez

Jacqueline Lum Goodrich

May Colette Greene

Melissa Sue Guinn

James Harbison

Gordon Dean Hargrove

Cheryl Lynn Hart

Jody Nyle Henderson

Joseph Charles Hoyle

Lula Bell Jackson

John David Keretz

Omar Farooq Khan

Jessica Lynn Kirby

Charles James Lau

Melissa Marlene Lawrence

Victoria Rose Leger

Julie Ann le Roux

Jeffrey Alan Mackay

Shirley Maureen Mains

Juan Martin

Phyllis Ann Matheson

Michael Gene Matheson

Angela Ruth Maybin

Elizabeth Rose Mayes

Lyn Dale Mcfarland

Norman McGahee

Patrick Andrew McLean

Calvin Michael McMahan

Jeffrey Lee Merry

Nick Hartwell Mitchell

Jimmy Issac Moore

Timothy Lee Moore

Anastasiia Novitnia Segen

Sean Michael O'Connor

Freddie James Pack

Teresa Kim Pack

Knox Emerson Petrucci

Lisa Renee Plemmons

Todd Joseph Proffitt

Michelle Lynn Quintero

Patricia Ruth Radford

Nola Lee Ramsuer

Robert Lee Ramsuer

Shirley Anne Ray

Brittany Rosann Robinson

Sandra Lynn Rogers

Robert Butch Ross

Robert Brandon Ruppe

David Eric Russell

James Michael Scroggs

Dmytro Segen

James Scott Sieminski

Lois Edith Souther

James Willard Souther

Kim Kutscher Stepp

Bobby Dewayne Stokely

Susan Strickland

Anthony Ernest Taylor

Bruce Eugene Tipton

Danny Van Huffman

Michael Gordon Whitehouse

Charlene Wilber

Lucas Odhran Wisely

Felix Alexander Wisely

Evelyn Lorrine Wright

Daniel Lunnie Wright

Samira Jordan Zoobi

Christopher John Zserai