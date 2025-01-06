Morning news brief

Michel Martin is the weekend host of All Things Considered, where she draws on her deep reporting and interviewing experience to dig in to the week's news. Outside the studio, she has also hosted "Michel Martin: Going There," an ambitious live event series in collaboration with Member Stations.
As President, Jimmy Carter's priorities included energy efficiency and shifting away from foreign crude oil. The actions he took were criticized then, but laid the groundwork for a country to address climate change now.