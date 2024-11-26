WUNC will feature special Thanksgiving programming

In celebration of the Thanksgiving holiday, WUNC will feature several special programs on Thursday and Friday.

On Thanksgiving Day, we will broadcast The Splendid Table's annual special Turkey Confidential at 10 a.m. Host Francis Lam takes calls and comes to the rescue of Thanksgiving cooks, kitchen helpers, and dinner guests during the biggest cooking day of the year.

At 8:00 p.m. the celebration continues with Horn of Plenty, a Feast of Music for Thanksgiving from NPR. Paul Winter and friends celebrate the family of life and our planet home in this NPR Music seasonal special. Winter's sax and Consort offer a song of gratitude for the land, the sea, and the air, from Grand Canyon to Ukraine, with some works recorded on location. Audience favorites like "Sun Singer" and "Icarus" herald the grand musical embrace of "And the Earth Spins."

On Friday Morning at 10 a.m. WUNC will broadcast Open to Debate. Hosted by John Donvan, the show brings multiple perspectives together for real debates. Debates that are structured, respectful, clever, provocative, and driven by the facts. Friday's episode will explore whether or not artificial intelligence is improving or eroding the arts.

WUNC's program schedule is available here: https://www.wunc.org/wunc-radio-schedule#weekly-schedule

