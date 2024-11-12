Bringing The World Home To You

House damaged by Helene? FEMA might buy it.

BPR News | By Laura Hackett
Published November 12, 2024 at 5:05 PM EST
Photo by Gerard Albert III
A couple in front of their flood-damaged home in Marshall.

A FEMA program is offering money and home renovation services to help property owners in the flood plain.

FEMA’s Hazard Mitigation Program offers options for property owners throughout Western North Carolina, including in Buncombe County. The program, which applies to homes that are at-risk for flood damage, allows property owners to choose between three options: acquisition, elevation and reconstruction.

Participation in the program is voluntary. If homeowners choose the acquisition option, FEMA will purchase the property at its pre-storm appraisal level. The land will be deeded to Buncombe County for parks, greenways and other municipal projects, according to Steve McGugan, the state’s Hazard Mitigation Officer.

The elevation option is good for homes “that got a little bit wet,” McGugan said at a Buncombe County briefing. For owners who make this selection, FEMA will raise property two feet above flood elevation, with no cost to the property owner. The owner will also receive temporary lodging from FEMA while the construction takes place. The process is relatively non-invasive and uses a hydraulic system to pick the house up and add legs underneath it. ADA accommodations can also be added to the house.

The final option for property owners is structural reinforcement. “This is the process of strengthening buildings to withstand natural disasters. It’s a good option for people whose homes are unable to be elevated,” McGugan said. FEMA offers funding to reinforce the existing structure.

Applications are available now. Property owners are encouraged to complete the Homeowner application before meeting with staff. All individuals listed on the property deed must sign the application.

Hazard Mitigation staff from North Carolina Emergency Management will be available this week in Buncombe County to assist property owners at the Asheville Mall from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

No appointment is necessary.
Laura Hackett
Laura Hackett joined Blue Ridge Public Radio in June 2023. Originally from Florida, she moved to Asheville more than six years ago and in that time has worked as a writer, journalist, and content creator for organizations like AVLtoday, Mountain Xpress, and the Asheville Area Chamber of Commerce. She has a degree in creative writing from Florida Southern College, and in 2023, she completed the Craig Newmark Graduate School of Journalism at CUNY's Product Immersion for Small Newsrooms program. In her free time, she loves exploring the city by bike, testing out new restaurants, and hanging out with her dog Iroh at French Broad River Park.
