Where things stand in the 2024 election

Updated November 07, 2024 at 16:15 PM ET

A look at where things stand with the election results as of 4:15 p.m. ET on Thursday:

Donald Trump has won the presidency and how the electorate shifted has come into sharper focus.

It’s also very possible that Trump goes into the White House with full control of the levers of power in Washington. Republicans have already flipped enough seats to take control of the next Senate, and the House remains too close to call.

The House

A slew of House races were called Thursday afternoon, but the AP notes that the House is not expected to be called this week. There are too many close races with a lot of vote left to be counted, especially in California, where nine competitive races remain uncalled.

Democrats need a net gain of 4 seats to win the majority.

What’s left:

Democrats have flipped 4 seats and are leading in 1 other of the 13 remaining Republican-held competitive seats.

Republicans have flipped 3 and are leading in 2 of the 11 remaining Democratic-held competitive seats.

If that all holds, Democrats would be +5 and Republicans +5 for just a net gain of 0.

That would keep Republicans at a 3-seat majority. But this will change. See the full picture here.

The Senate

Republicans have picked up the Senate, flipping so far West Virginia, Ohio, Montana and Pennsylvania, which was called Thursday afternoon.

What’s left: Arizona and Nevada.

Republicans lead in Pennsylvania. Winning there would bring their total in the next Congress to 53 senators.

Arizona: Democrat Reuben Gallego continues to lead Republican Kari Lake, holding onto a 2-point lead, or less than 53,000 votes out of more than 2.4 million cast.

Democrat Reuben Gallego continues to lead Republican Kari Lake, holding onto a 2-point lead, or less than 53,000 votes out of more than 2.4 million cast. Nevada: Incumbent Democrat Jacky Rosen has taken the lead as another 5 percentage points of the vote has come in Thursday so far. But this race is likely far from being called, as Rosen currently leads by roughly 2,700 votes out of more than 1.3 million tallied so far with 90% of the vote in.

Incumbent Democrat Jacky Rosen has taken the lead as another 5 percentage points of the vote has come in Thursday so far. But this race is likely far from being called, as Rosen currently leads by roughly 2,700 votes out of more than 1.3 million tallied so far with 90% of the vote in. Pennsylvania: Republican Dave McCormick leads incumbent Democratic Sen. Bob Casey by about 31,000 with 99% in.

The presidency

What’s left: Nevada and Arizona.

Arizona: Trump’s lead has expanded slightly. He’s now up by 5.5 percentage points.

Nevada: The vote margin has narrowed slightly. Trump is now up by less than 4 percentage points when it had been 5.

