In final weeks, both presidential candidates to visit NC — again

With just five days remaining in the campaign, former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris both spent time campaigning in North Carolina on Wednesday, signaling that both campaigns consider North Carolina a key state in their potential path to the White House. And both will be back on Saturday: Trump in Gastonia, Harris in Charlotte.

At a Wednesday rally in Rocky Mount, Trump urged supporters to get out the vote.

"But whether we’re gonna have four years of incompetence and failure, or whether we’ll begin the four greatest years in the history of our country, that’s what’s going to happen," he said.

Meanwhile, Harris appeared before supporters in Raleigh, repeating some of her closing arguments to voters.

"We have an opportunity in this election to turn the page on a decade of Donald Trump who has been trying to keep us divided and afraid of each other. We know that is who he is, but North Carolina, that is not who we are," she said.

Democratic vice presidential candidate Tim Walz was in Charlotte and Matthews on Wednesday knocking on doors with Democratic volunteers. Early voting in North and South Carolina continues through Saturday. After that, your last chance to vote will be Election Day, on Tuesday.