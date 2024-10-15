Gov. Cooper and FEMA officials condemn misinformation and vow to continue offering assistance in Western North Carolina

Gov. Roy Cooper and FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell condemned the misinformation spread online about the government’s response to Hurricane Helene in western North Carolina during a press conference Tuesday morning.

“I’ve directed the department of public safety to coordinate law enforcement assistance for FEMA to help ensure their safety and security so people can get the help they desperately need,” Cooper said.

The governor gave an update on fatalities, ongoing search and rescue missions and utility repairs.

According to the governor, a task force is searching for 92 unaccounted for people. The state count on fatalities is at 95 people.

The governor noted that 77,000 people have been approved for individual assistance from FEMA. Almost $100 million has been paid out and almost 5,000 people are being temporarily housed by FEMA.

Administrator Criswell spoke about the misinformation being spread and the threats that caused her to pull door-to-door operations temporarily over the weekend.

A Rutherford County man was arrested in connection to a threat against FEMA.

“We are not going anywhere… misinformation will not deter us from our mission of helping people. Period,” Criswell said.

FEMA pulled agents from the field over the weekend who were helping people sign up for individual assistance, but the move did not affect search and rescue teams or agents at FEMA facilities in the region.

Those agents are now back in the field, she said.

FEMA authorities encouraged survivors to apply for benefits and pledged to continue assistance.

Road closures are down to 580, from 1,200. State officials said 90% of cell coverage has been restored across the impacted region.