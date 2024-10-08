Bringing The World Home To You

Hurricane Milton's path toward Florida

By Kathryn Fink,
Juana SummersCourtney Dorning
Published October 8, 2024 at 4:32 PM EDT

NPR's Juana Summers talks with Austen Flannery, a meteorologist at National Weather Service's Tampa Bay Office, about Hurricane Milton's current path toward Florida.

Kathryn Fink
Kathryn Fink is a producer with NPR's All Things Considered.
Juana Summers
Juana Summers is a political correspondent for NPR covering race, justice and politics. She has covered politics since 2010 for publications including Politico, CNN and The Associated Press. She got her start in public radio at KBIA in Columbia, Mo., and also previously covered Congress for NPR.
Courtney Dorning
Courtney Dorning has been a Senior Editor for NPR's All Things Considered since November 2018. In that role, she's the lead editor for the daily show. Dorning is responsible for newsmaker interviews, lead news segments and the small, quirky features that are a hallmark of the network's flagship afternoon magazine program.
