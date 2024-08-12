Swain County to honor local whitewater Olympian Evy Leibfarth

The 2024 Paris Olympics have come to a close, and Olympians are heading home. For Bryson City's Evy Leibfarth, the homecoming brings a hero’s welcome.

On Wednesday August 14, the town of Bryson City will shut down the street for a parade in her honor along with events all day long to celebrate her bronze medal in women’s canoe slalom. Leibfarth said the Olympics allowed her to show everyone how she loves her sport.

“It’s so special to be here and to share kayaking with the world,” Leibfarth told the Today Show.

The whirlwind of the Olympics spun back to Swain County as the parade began to take shape. Karen Proctor, executive director of the Chamber of Commerce, said the whole parade has come together in just 9 days.

“It's just been really incredible the outpouring of support for this event and it's just special and totally indicative of a small town,” Proctor said.

Proctor said local businesses donated American flags along with red, white and blue balloons to decorate the parade route down Everett Street.

Swain County and the town of Bryson City plan to proclaim August 14 as Evy Leibfarth Day, she said.

Kirsty Wigglesworth/AP / AP From left, Silver medalist Elena Lilik of Germany, gold medalist Jessica Fox of Australia and bronze medalist Evy Leibfarth of the United States celebrate on the podium in the women's canoe single finals at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, July 31, 2024, in Vaires-sur-Marne, France. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

Proctor, also a Bryson City native, said she is proud that Leibfarth represented her hometown on the international stage.

“It's a tremendous pride for our community to have been a part of her journey and for her to continue to recognize Swain County and NOC, the Nantahala as she has moved on to more intensive training at the Charlotte Whitewater Center,” Proctor said.

The Paris event was Leibfarth’s second Olympic appearance. She competed in the kayak and canoe slalom as well as a new Olympic sport: kayak cross where kayakers launch from a ramp down a river with gates and obstacles in a race to the finish line.

Proctor said she thinks Leibfarth’s win is the county’s first local medal. Other Olympians reside in the county but are from other places.

Proctor shared a memory of another big sporting event with Leibfarth’s father: she worked on the International Canoe Federation's (ICF) Freestyle Canoe and Kayaking World Championships in 2013.

“I actually worked with Evie's dad on that event. He was still at NOC at the time, so [it is] just kind of coming around full circle,” Proctor said.

The celebration of Leiwill start, as so many days have for Leibfarth, with a paddle down the Nantahala River at the Nantahala Outdoors Center(NOC).

Leibfarth is thefirst U.S. woman to qualify for and compete in three Olympic whitewater events.

Here’s the event schedule for Wednesday, Aug. 14:

● 1 p.m. - 3 p.m.: Paddle with Evy at NOC

● 5 p.m.: Street Closures

● 6 p.m.: Parade/Processional Start

● 6:45 p.m.: Homecoming Ceremony

● 7:30 p.m. Autographs and Meet & Greet