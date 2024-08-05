How the U-S is handling TV coverage of these Olympic Games

Stephen Thompson is a writer, editor and reviewer for NPR Music, where he speaks into any microphone that will have him and appears as a frequent panelist on All Songs Considered. Since 2010, Thompson has been a fixture on the NPR roundtable podcast Pop Culture Happy Hour, which he created and developed with NPR correspondent Linda Holmes. In 2008, he and Bob Boilen created the NPR Music video series Tiny Desk Concerts, in which musicians perform at Boilen's desk. (To be more specific, Thompson had the idea, which took seconds, while Boilen created the series, which took years. Thompson will insist upon equal billing until the day he dies.)
The latest album by Korean pop group Stray Kids debuted at the top of this week's Billboard 200 chart, and another K-pop sensation, Jimin from BTS, landed at No. 2. Shaboozey keeps the week's top song.
Each week, guests and hosts on NPR's Pop Culture Happy Hour share what's bringing them joy. This week: This Is How You Lose the Time War, GWAR covering “I’m Just Ken,” and the Tested podcast series from NPR's Embedded.