RTDNAC 2024 Award Submission: WUNC's Embodied on ASL

WUNC
Published July 23, 2024 at 10:19 AM EDT
The logo for Embodied, which features a person with brown skin wearing yellow pants, a white shirt and white glasses pulling back a starry curtain of the silhouette of a person that is roughly twice as large as the person in yellow pants. The word "Embodied" is at the top with the WUNC logo directly underneath it and the PRX logo in the bottom righthand corner of the illustration. All of the text is in white, and the background of the illustration is light blue.

Host Anita Rao explores the role American Sign Language plays in Deaf culture with two Deaf artists: ASL poet Douglas Ridloff and author Sara Nović, using interpreters Phlip Wilson and Joshua Steckel. Both of these creators share how their personal journeys with language and identity have shaped their desires to create work that bridges the gap between people who primarily use ASL and people who primarily use English.
Awards
