A breakdown of the 2024 Emmy nominees

By Linda Holmes
Published July 17, 2024 at 4:53 PM EDT

Abbott Elementary was nominated for best comedy series. But the more serious FX show The Bear set a record on the comedy side with 23 nominations. Shogun got even more nods.

