At its final meeting, Community Reparations Commission angles for an extension

The Community Reparations Commission had what might be its final meeting last night, despite the majority of the 25-member body expressing that it needs an extension to complete its work.

Commission Chair Dewana Little said the group needs six more months “to implement the things that we feel are necessary in order to see reparations truly realized.”

“We have not had the time and capacity to focus on the policies and procedures that maintain this perpetual system of harm to Black people,” she said at the commission’s July 15 meeting.

“We do have programmatic things that could address some of the symptoms, but it doesn't fix the problem.”

The commission, formed in 2022, was tasked with the ambitious goal of correcting harms from systemic racism in Asheville and Buncombe County. In that time, it has passed 39 recommendations for the city and county – from a Black-led economic development center to no-cost health insurance for Black residents.

In a presentation to be shared with Asheville City Council at its July 23 meeting, the commission said it needs a six-month extension, through January 2025. The commission cited difficulties accessing data and historical research of the policy, laws, and practices that continue the cycle of harm to Black people in Asheville and Buncombe County.

The commission also cited a desire to conduct more community engagement with Black people who are currently unaware of the reparations process, as well as a need to address turnover with its project managers.

The commission faced two turnovers with its project manager and the resignation of its former chair Dwight Mullen in May.

To make up for delays, the commission doubled its meeting schedule from once a month to twice a month. It also prioritized engagement with the greater Black community, connecting with more than 3,200 residents, according to the commission.

If granted an extension, the commission said it would use the time to accomplish the following:



Write and finalize a final report

Create bylaws and board of directors for a 501(c)3

Create bylaws and board for a Black Chamber of Commerce

Formation and organization of a Reparations Accountability Council

Formation and organization of Reconciliation Task Force

Continue its community engagement work

Laura Hackett The 25-member Community Reparations Commission.

City, county have an alternative timeline

The commission has persistently called out for an extension since October. In December, the commission formally asked for an eight-month extension, but the city and county only agreed to extend it through June.

DK Wesley, Buncombe’s assistant county manager, said the county commissioners “are not considering the extension,” indicating if Asheville City Council approves an extension, the city would be the only government body providing financial support and staffing for future meetings.

While the commission plans to formally request a six-month extension from the city, the staff recommendation differs. Sala Menaya-Merritt, the city’s new Equity & Inclusion Director, said she will only recommend an extension through October.

Commission member Dwayne Richardson expressed confusion around why Menaya-Merrit’s recommendations are not the same as that of the commission.

“It feels as though there is direct competition between our leadership and the people that represent the city and county,” he said. “How did you all come to the conclusion that it was best to overlook the fact that we thought we needed an extension? And how did you come to the conclusion against what we as the commission decided?”

Menaya-Merritt replied that she “wouldn’t say we dismissed it,” but she considered some of the commission’s action items, including the 501(c)3 and accountability council, as “implementation pieces,” which go beyond the commission’s role of making recommendations.

“We came up with the three months because we believe that we'll be able to get the final report completed [by then],” she said.

Asheville City Council will hear the commission’s presentation at its July 23 meeting, which meets at the Council Chamber on the 2nd Floor of City Hall, 70 Court Plaza beginning at 5:00 p.m