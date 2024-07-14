Details are emerging in the assassination attempt on former President Trump

Ayesha Rascoe is a White House correspondent for NPR. She is currently covering her third presidential administration. Rascoe's White House coverage has included a number of high profile foreign trips, including President Trump's 2019 summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Hanoi, Vietnam, and President Obama's final NATO summit in Warsaw, Poland in 2016. As a part of the White House team, she's also a regular on the NPR Politics Podcast.
Dr. Ruth Westheimer, the beloved sex therapist who broke the taboo of openly talking about sex, has died at the age of 96. We have this remembrance of Westheimer, who became a quirky media figure in the 1980s.