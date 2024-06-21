Bringing The World Home To You

© 2024 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

NHL's Connor McDavid shines

By Becky Sullivan
Published June 21, 2024 at 5:02 PM EDT

The best player in hockey is having a record-breaking run in the postseason. Could a Stanley Cup be enough to make him a household name in the U.S.?

Copyright 2024 NPR
Becky Sullivan
Becky Sullivan has reported and produced for NPR since 2011 with a focus on hard news and breaking stories. She has been on the ground to cover natural disasters, disease outbreaks, elections and protests, delivering stories to both broadcast and digital platforms.
See stories by Becky Sullivan
Stories From This Author