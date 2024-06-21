NHL's Connor McDavid shines

Becky Sullivan has reported and produced for NPR since 2011 with a focus on hard news and breaking stories. She has been on the ground to cover natural disasters, disease outbreaks, elections and protests, delivering stories to both broadcast and digital platforms.
Heavy rain in south Florida this week saturated the field where the U.S. cricket team had been scheduled to play a Friday match. Officials called it off, automatically sending the U.S. to the next stage.
For the first time, the United States is hosting the Cricket T20 World Cup. And the U.S. squad is doing well with a critical match set for Friday against Ireland. The success has buoyed interest in the U.S.