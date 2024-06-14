What the bump stock ban could mean for guns in the U.S.

Martin Kaste is a correspondent on NPR's National Desk. He covers law enforcement and privacy. He has been focused on police and use of force since before the 2014 protests in Ferguson, and that coverage led to the creation of NPR's Criminal Justice Collaborative.
What are police trained to do when faced with someone armed who is not pointing the gun? What does cognitive research say? This month's police killing of men in Florida and Alaska have resurfaced hard questions as police encounter more people with guns.