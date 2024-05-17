Tiny Desk Premiere: The Staves

When we last heard from The Staves, its members were in the kitchen of their Watford, England, childhood home. Sourdough was on the table and sunlight streamed through the curtains as the folk-pop group's sisterly harmonies and banter made their Tiny Desk (home) concert feel familiar and approachable. Three years later, The Staves finally made it to the NPR Music office.

What was founded as a sister trio is now a sister duo — Emily Staveley-Taylor, the eldest, is taking time away from the band to focus on her family. The Staves' new album, All Now, reflects that change; on record and in this performance, Jessica and Camilla Staveley-Taylor quiet any qualms that they would be able to carry on the harmonies for which the group is known. Instead, the Tiny Desk setting perfectly illuminates the power and talent of their voices.

SET LIST

"Fundamental Memory"

"All Now"

"I'll Never Leave You Alone"

"So Gracefully"



MUSICIANS

Jessica Staveley-Taylor: vocals, guitar

Camilla Staveley-Taylor: vocals, ukulele

Marcus Hamblett: guitar, bass

Rob Pemberton: piano, bass, vocals

Glyn Daniels: drums



