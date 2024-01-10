Bringing The World Home To You

© 2024 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton 94.1 Lumberton 99.9 Southern Pines 89.9 Chadbourn
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

AG Josh Stein joins call for stricter regulations on digital payment apps

WFAE | By Gwendolyn Glenn
Published January 10, 2024 at 5:00 PM EST
Unsplash

North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein is joining attorneys general from 17 states and the District of Columbia in calling for stronger protections for consumers who use digital payment apps.

Over half of Americans use digital payment apps like Zelle, Venmo, Apple Cash and Cash App, according to a 2022 Consumer Reports survey.

Stein and other attorneys general say few protections are in place for consumers to get refunds in cases of fraud, misdirected payments or simple errors. Consumer Reports found that 12% of people who used a digital payment app at least once a week have sent a payment to the wrong person and 9% were victims of scams.

The attorneys general want federal protections for consumers in place, like those required of banks, credit unions and other traditional financial institutions when refunds or canceled payments are requested. Customer funds in banks and credit unions are secured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation but digital payment services, which are often attached to bank accounts, are not.

Stein says payment app companies need to be more accountable and operate under stricter regulations.

Sign up for our daily headlines newsletter

Select Your Email Format

Gwendolyn Glenn
Gwendolyn is an award-winning journalist who has covered a broad range of stories on the local and national levels. Her experience includes producing on-air reports for National Public Radio and she worked full-time as a producer for NPR’s All Things Considered news program for five years. She worked for several years as an on-air contract reporter for CNN in Atlanta and worked in print as a reporter for the Baltimore Sun Media Group, The Washington Post and covered Congress and various federal agencies for the Daily Environment Report and Real Estate Finance Today. Glenn has won awards for her reports from the Maryland-DC-Delaware Press Association, SNA and the first-place radio award from the National Association of Black Journalists.
See stories by Gwendolyn Glenn
More Stories