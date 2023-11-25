Hamas now says a second swap of captives with Israel will go ahead

Updated November 25, 2023 at 2:44 PM ET

TEL AVIV, Israel — Hamas on Saturday said that a hostages-for-prisoners swap it put on hold for several hours was back on track, paving the way for the release of 13 Israelis and seven foreigners it seized in a massive attack last month on Israel.

The sudden reversal capped hours of uncertainty after the Palestinian militant group suddenly pulled back on the exchange deal, alleging that Israel had violated the terms of a temporary cease-fire agreement.

Then, Hamas issued a statement on social media saying it was putting the exchange back on track after mediation from Egypt and Qatar "conveyed the occupation's (Israel's) commitment to all the conditions stipulated in the agreement."

Qatar's foreign ministry spokesman, in a post on X (formerly known as Twitter), said: "After a delay in implementing the release of prisoners from both sides, the obstacles were overcome through Qatari-Egyptian communications with both sides, and tonight 39 Palestinian civilians will be released in exchange for the release of 13 Israeli detainees from Gaza in addition to 7 foreigners outside the framework of the agreement."

The original four-day cease-fire agreement covered only the release of Israeli hostages and Palestinian prisoners. In its Oct. 7 attack, Hamas killed around 1,200 people and captured around 240 hostages, including a number of Thai farm laborers and other foreign workers. On Friday, the first day of the cease-fire, the Palestinian militant group freed 13 Israelis, and — in a surprise move — 10 Thais and one Filipino as well. Israel released 39 Palestinians.

In the on-again, off-again lead up to a resolution on Saturday, senior Hamas leader Osama Hamdan, told a Beirut-based satellite news channel that a disagreement over how much aid Israel was allowing into northern Gaza was one sticking point and the reason for the delay. Another, he said, was Israel's firing on Palestinians — an apparent reference to an incident on Friday in which Hamas says two people were killed and 30 wounded by Israeli soldiers.

Israel's military has declined multiple requests for comment on the shooting. The Israeli prime minister's office declined immediate comment, but an Israeli official told NPR that "Israel did not violate the agreement."

The second batch of hostages had been set to be released around 4 p.m. local time (9 a.m. ET), according to Israeli media. But it wasn't until five hours later that the way looked clear again to proceed with the exchange.

"Who knows if they'll ever get out?"

Earlier Saturday, in a plaza in central Tel Aviv that has become known as "hostages square," serving as a gathering place for families and supporters of those held by Hamas, the atmosphere was subdued, but cautiously optimistic about the next release of captives.

Yossi Vikovzky, 68, was a founding member of the Nahal Oz kibbutz, where many people were killed by Hamas militants in last month's attack. He tells NPR that he knows two of the hostages still being held.

"In truth, I feel like everyone here feels," Vikovzky says. "I'm torn. I'm so happy for every person who gets out [of Gaza], but whoever doesn't get out now, who knows if they'll ever get out."

Among the Israelis who won freedom on Friday is Hanna Katzir, who the Palestinian Islamic Jihad — a militia group that also took part in last month's attack on Israel — had earlier said was killed in an Israeli airstrike. Other Israelis released are eight members of three separate families, including four young children. Five captives, including Katzir, are in their 70s and the oldest is 85.

Hospitals where the freed hostages were taken have reported that they are in generally good condition. Dr. Efrat Bron-Harlev, the CEO of Schneider Children's Medical Center, said the four children, three mothers and a grandmother there "are in the best and most caring hands."

"Their physical condition is good and they are currently undergoing medical and emotional assessment by the medical and psychosocial teams at Schneider Children's in a specially designated and private area," Bron-Harlev said.

As Israeli hostages were being freed and reunited with their families on Friday, there were scenes of celebration in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, where the Palestinians prisoners were being handed over. An enormous crowd in the heart of Ramallah gathered, chanting pro-Hamas slogans and waved the militant group's green flag.

The temporary truce was brokered by Qatar, Egypt and the United States. Under the terms of the deal, Israel and Hamas must halt combat operations while at least 50 Israelis and 150 Palestinian prisoners are exchanged in groups each day in a 3-to-1 ratio — three Palestinians for every Israeli. Israel says it could extend the cease-fire up to 10 days if Hamas keeps releasing captives.

Egypt's state information service on Saturday said that Egyptian officials were working with parties involved in the negotiations "to extend the truce period between the Israeli and Palestinian sides, for a day or so."

Nearly 15,000 Palestinians have been killed since the start of the conflict and more than 30,000 wounded, according to the latest figures from Gaza's health ministry.

Israel's military has vowed to resume fighting once the deal expires or breaks down. "At the end of the operational pause, we will return promptly to our operations and offensive in Gaza," military chief of staff Lt. Gen. Herzi Halevi said Saturday.

Officials say not enough food aid is getting through

Meanwhile in Gaza, the pause in fighting has opened the door for the besieged Hamas-controlled territory to receive badly needed food, fuel and other supplies after weeks of bombardment from Israeli warplanes and ground forces. Israel has vowed to crush Hamas. The fighting has displaced nearly half of Gaza's population of 2.3 million people, according to UNRWA, the U.N. relief agency overseeing Palestinians.

The U.N. World Food Program says it has been making daily deliveries of food assistance to Gaza, reaching more than 700,000 people. "But it is not enough. With the collapse of food systems, humanitarian assistance is becoming the only lifeline. It must be scaled-up and sustained," WFP said in a post on X.

Said Khatib / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images Men carry empty canisters to be filled with cooking gas from a tanker that entered the Palestinian enclave via the Rafah crossing with Egypt, on Saturday.

With the temporary cease-fire, some Palestinians are feeling safe enough to visit relatives in central and southern Gaza for the first time since the fighting began. Fuel supplies are scarce so they are using cooking oil to power old cars.

However, last month Israel's military warned Gazans living in the northern half of the territory, which includes Gaza City's half-million people, to move to the south or risk being killed during Israeli operations.

A spokesperson for Israel's Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT) said Saturday that 200 trucks carrying humanitarian aid entered Gaza from Egypt. It said the trucks were carrying food, water, shelter equipment and medical supplies.

"The United Nations led the deployment of over 50 humanitarian aid trucks to both the northern Gaza Strip and shelters that have not yet been evacuated. This deployment is being carried out with Israeli approval through the evacuation corridor," COGAT said.

The Palestinian Red Crescent says it was able to deliver humanitarian aid by convoy to Gaza City and the North Gaza Governorate. It said the aid delivery was considered the largest since the conflict began.

The same number of trucks were dispatched to Gaza on Friday, according to the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA).

On his second visit to Gaza, UNRWA Commissioner-General General Philippe Lazzarini said the agency is ready to receive more than 150 trucks a day of aid.

"It is time to remove bureaucratic hurdles and restrictions on UNRWA so that we can expand and accelerate the delivery of much-needed humanitarian assistance to more than two million people," Lazzarini said.

