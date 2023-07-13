Bringing The World Home To You

© 2023 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton 94.1 Lumberton 99.9 Southern Pines
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

The Thistle & Shamrock: New Sounds for Summer

Published July 13, 2023 at 12:00 PM EDT
Rachel Hair & Ron Jappy.
Courtesy of the artists
Rachel Hair & Ron Jappy.

Tune into some fresh new musical arrivals from The Thistle & Shamrock offices in the U.S. and Scotland. Host Fiona Ritchie handpicks from albums recently received, acquired, picked up, and passed along with well-known names including Natalie MacMaster, Rhiannon Giddens, Rachel Hair & Ron Jappy, and singer/songwriter Ed Sheeran's debut in the Thistle playlists. This is your time to discover new worldly sounds from Fiona's mailbox.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags
NPR Music
More Stories