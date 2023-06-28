What's charge-stacking? How NC prosecutors get leverage to push plea bargain deals

Despite what you might have seen in courtroom dramas, most criminal cases don't end up in front of a jury. Nearly all charges are resolved through plea bargains, with defendants agreeing to admit guilt in exchange for lighter sentences than they might get if convicted at trial.

But a practice called "charge-stacking" gives prosecutors a great deal more leverage in extracting these deals from defendants — and criminal justice reform advocates say it's time for a change. Jacob Biba has been investigating charge stacking for Carolina Public Press, and joined WFAE's 'All Things Considered' to talk about his findings.

