Embodied: No More 'Keep Sweet': Elissa Wall on Life After FLDS

If the name Elissa Wall sounds familiar, you may have met her in the Netflix docuseries “Keep Sweet: Pray and Obey.”

Elissa Wall, one of several former FLDS members who appears in “Keep Sweet,” left the church at 19 and went on to give key testimony in the first trial of Warren Jeffs. Elissa sits down with host Anita Rao to discuss her upbringing in the FLDS, her forced marriage at the age of 14 and her ongoing journey to re-establish a relationship to her own body after leaving the community.

Elissa Wall is a speaker, advocate, mother and author of the memoir “Stolen Innocence: My Story of Growing Up in a Polygamous Sect, Becoming a Teenage Bride, and Breaking Free of Warren Jeffs.”