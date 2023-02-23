Bringing The World Home To You

© 2023 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton 94.1 Lumberton 99.9 Southern Pines
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Embodied: No More 'Keep Sweet': Elissa Wall on Life After FLDS

North Carolina Public Radio
Published February 23, 2023 at 9:06 PM EST

An excerpt from our radio episode that aired on October 14, 2022, for the "Interview" category in the 2023 PMJA award contest.

If the name Elissa Wall sounds familiar, you may have met her in the Netflix docuseries “Keep Sweet: Pray and Obey.”

Elissa Wall, one of several former FLDS members who appears in “Keep Sweet,” left the church at 19 and went on to give key testimony in the first trial of Warren Jeffs. Elissa sits down with host Anita Rao to discuss her upbringing in the FLDS, her forced marriage at the age of 14 and her ongoing journey to re-establish a relationship to her own body after leaving the community.

Elissa Wall is a speaker, advocate, mother and author of the memoir “Stolen Innocence: My Story of Growing Up in a Polygamous Sect, Becoming a Teenage Bride, and Breaking Free of Warren Jeffs.”

Tags
AwardsWUNC Awards
More Stories