After contentious meeting, New Hanover County school board reverses trans-athlete policy in split vote

Editor’s note: This is a developing story and will be updated with more information as it becomes available.

The day before the meeting, the school district's sign-up system for the Call to the Audience was overwhelmed — the 30 available pre-registration spots filled up in three minutes, and 20 more people had registered before the system could be manually closed out.

At the beginning of Tuesday night's meeting, board members debated and ultimately agreed to hear all 50 speakers, plus five more who had signed up at the meeting itself, in two different sessions.

While a few speakers were there to discuss other issues — including the recent reporting by WECT that a School Resource Officer had briefly handcuffed a six-year-old child at the behest of a teacher — the majority were there to discuss one agenda item, Policy 3620. The board was considering new language that would only allow students to play middle-school sports in accordance with their birth certificate gender, effectively banning trans athletes from playing on the team of their choice, and also potentially outing them (for example, if a trans student were to suddenly stop playing immediately after the new policy was implemented).

Advocates, including Caroline Morin, executive director of the LGBTQ Center of the Cape Fear Coast, called on the board to consider the ramifications of the vote — not just for the athletes involved, but for the psychological well-being of the broader community of queer students. Some conservative speakers questioned the fairness of allowing trans athletes, while others espoused more directly anti-trans opinions, in one case citing the Bible to reject the existence of gender identity as separate from 'sex at birth.'

Despite a heavier-than-normal law enforcement presence, the meeting was raucous and Chair Pete Wildeboer's pleas for calm were at times ineffective. The meeting was briefly paused as a member of the Proud Boys, a far-right neofascist group, was apparently escorted out.

In the meeting video, available below, a New Hanover County Sheriff's Office deputy can be seen speaking with one of the Proud Boys and then following him to the exit. According to an NHCSO spokesperson, "both sides" — meaning Proud Boys and LGBTQ advocates — were involved in verbal altercations, including one that continued outside of the building. NHCSO said there were no arrests or charges filed.

Lead up to the vote

The previous policy, passed in 2021, allowed those students to participate on whatever team they chose. While the district hasn't provided specifics, board member Hugh McManus said during the meeting that at least several transgender students are currently playing in accordance with their gender identity.

Several of the board's new Republican members — who ran on a slate of conservative issues — had been critics of the policy both prior to and after being elected. Incoming Vice Chair Pat Bradford introduced the issue last month as a 'procedural error,' claiming without convincing evidence that there had been issues with the 2021 vote. Board member Josie Barnhart expressed concerns that allowing trans athletes presented a fairness issue, citing in part her own experience as a coach.

Board Member Melissa Mason went further, writing on her blog prior to the meeting that she had, “yet to meet a middle school age child who possesses the mental acuity or emotional maturity to determine the choice of their gender to such a degree that they can live with the consequences of that life-long decision," and again equating the district's handling of gender identity with grooming — that is, a prelude to sexual abuse. That argument seemed to resonate most directly with the two dozen or so members of the Proud Boys who attended Tuesday's meeting.

Effective date debate, vote

At the request of board member Stephanie Kraybill, the board went into a closed session for around 45 minutes prior to the vote to consult with its attorney.

While fine-tuning the language of the new policy, the issue of the effective date was raised by McManus. One of the board's two Democrats, McManus had not previously been outspoken on the trans athlete policy, but voiced concern about Bradford's suggestion that the new rule would take effect immediately. He noted that the transgender students currently playing in accordance with their gender identity would have to quit and turn in their uniforms "tomorrow."

"Is that really what we want to do?" McManus asked. "That's getting awfully low, folks. That's getting ..."

McManus didn't finish his sentence, but advocates in the crowd applauded the sentiment. Wildeboer later made a successful motion to delay the new policy to the beginning of the 2023-2024 school year.

Walker and Kraybill also voiced concerns, saying that the policy change would violate Title IX law and open the school up to possible lawsuits. Walker further noted that there have been no complaints while the previous policy was in place.

Barnhart, who chairs the policy committee that oversaw potential changes to Policy 3620 voted to approve, saying she understood it was a difficult issue and arguing it wasn’t a political or religious decision. Barnhart said she didn’t want certain athletes to have an unfair advantage because of their biology — and suggested that the policy could have unintended consequences if it was allowed to remain unchanged.

In the end, the vote to rewrite the policy to only allow middle school athletes to play in accordance with their birth certificate passed 4-3, with McManus, Walker, and Kraybill dissenting.