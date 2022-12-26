A look at our favorite stories of 2022

As 2022 draws to a close, WUNC staffer take a look back at the stories that stood out during the year.

WUNC journalists produced breaking news and long-form stories, took on deep conversations on podcasts, and found new ways to connect with communities across the state. We hope you enjoy a selection of our favorite stories of 2022.

The Triangle Curling Club has bounced back from COVID, just in time for the Olympics

Mitch Northam, Digital Producer

I've been covering sports as a professional journalist for about 10 years, and and I've written dozens of stories about football, basketball, lacrosse, and others. This story really gave me the chance to dive into something that was totally new to me... This was also the first full-length radio feature I ever did for WUNC, so piecing the story together for our listeners, with the help of my colleagues, is something I'll never forget.

Muslim students at N.C. State celebrate World Hijab Day through outreach

Liz Schlemmer / WUNC N.C. State student and member of the Muslim Student Association Mariyah Modan steps back to admire Miranda Powers' look after helping her try on a headscarf on World Hijab Day.

Liz Schlemmer, Education Reporter

This one stood out because it was fun and light. You know, as I was scanning through stories, I saw that I was reporting on lots of bad news in education this year. Whereas this was a very positive story that featured a student community that we don't hear from very often explaining how they celebrate the day...It was a really nice moment of cultural exchange, which is a big part of the college experience, right, learning from your classmates. Liz Schlemmer

Emmett Till and the 1955 warrant for Carolyn Bryant Donham's arrest

Leoneda Inge / WUNC John Barnett, holding a small 'Wanted' flyer as Rev. Nathaniel Cox looks on outside the Legislative Building in Raleigh, NC. They are part of a team of community activists looking for Carolyn Bryant Donham, the white woman who allegedly played a role in the lynching of Black teenager Emmett Till in 1955. Photo taken July 28, 2022.

Leoneda Inge, Race and Southern Culture Reporter

One of my favorite and most meaningful pieces of work I produced in 2022 centered around a story that is not new at all. I got the chance to remind listeners about the life and brutal murder of 14-year-old Emmett Till in Mississippi. The Black teenager was killed by white men in 1955. But it wasn't until 2022 that Congress finally passed the Emmett Till Antilynching Act. Leoneda Inge

WUNC Politics Podcast: The Morale of Public School Teachers

Jeff Tiberii, Capitol Bureau Chief

Basically what we were trying to do is encapsulate the pulse, the vibe, the feelings of teachers and where they are right now, public school educators in North Carolina, why some are leaving or have left, why some are on their last little inch of hope and patience, and why others are sticking with the profession, continuing to deal with many of the hurdles and so much of the the acrimony and politicization of public education that that really wasn't there when they got into the profession. Jeff Tiberii

A year after Andrew Brown Jr.'s death, Elizabeth City remains divided

Allison Joyce / For WUNC Deshawn Morris poses for a photo in Elizabeth City, North Carolina, April 10, 2022. Deshawn Morris and his wife Niki Morris started a small news operation called Soul Catching News 7 after the killing of Andrew Brown Jr. They report mostly out of their car and utilize their mobile phone for content creating.

Jason deBruyn, Reporter

We know that we have an epidemic of Black men being shot by law enforcement. And that's exactly what happened in a small town here in North Carolina. Being able to go back to that town and tell the stories of those who are impacted - and those who have been fighting for a change - was both humbling and gratifying. Jason deBruyn

Valued: Unpacking Your Money Baggage

Charnel Hunter /

Anita Rao, "Embodied" Host

Through the process of creating the show, I've really had to do some deep thinking about my own relationship with money and whether or not the way that I use money and save money and think about money aligns with my values as much as I thought it did. Anita Rao

All hands on deck: How researchers and divers are testing creative ways to quell the lionfish invasion

Rawpixel / Public Domain Invasive lionfish are covered in deep-red stripes and 18 venomous spines. A single lionfish can eat 5,000 native animals per year, according to NOAA researchers.

Laura Pellicer, Digital Reporter & Host of the "CREEP" Podcast

This stands out as my favorite because although there were lots of logistical hurdles that we had to get around, I feel like we met some really, really incredible people who have dedicated a lot of their time and effort and even money to hunting lionfish and to finding practical and creative solutions to taking on a really complex ecological crisis. Laura Pellicer

Disobeyed: Elissa Wall’s Journey To Reclaim Her Body

Charnel Hunter /

Amanda Magnus, "Embodied" Editor

Once the interview started, and Elisa [Wall] started sharing about her own personal journey, we were all totally wrapped by what she was saying, and knew that this was something that needed to be out there for a lot of people to hear and needed to be preserved in its totality. So that's kind of how this episode came to be. And I hope you enjoy listening back to it. It's definitely one of my favorite episodes I've ever worked on. Amanda Magnus

Focusing on diversity and inclusion, gravel bike racing welcomes all to this sport

Daniel Brenner for NPR Activist and transgender cyclist Molly Cameron, third from right, next to former NBA player Reggie Miller, second from left, before the SBT GRVL race.

Jay Price, Military Reporter

My favorite story of the year was one of the few I did that wasn't on the military. It was on gravel racing. The sport of racing bicycles on gravel roads, gravel racing, has exploded in popularity. And it got so big, so quickly that the race organizers were able to essentially start with a clean sheet of paper and redefine what racing means. And that meant that they could do it their way, their way was diversity and inclusion. So it's not just professional racers, although there are plenty. It's everyone: their grandfathers, grandmothers, people of all races and ethnicities, all shapes and sizes... it was just the most fun story to report. Jay Price

Why We Can’t Look Away From Black Horror

Photo by Kyle Johnson on Unsplash Film experts and aficionados explore the deep roots of the Black horror genre, which extends back decades.

Kaia Findlay, "Embodied" Producer

Film has always been something that I've loved to talk about and analyze. Growing up, it was a way that my dad and I connected. And I learned a lot of cool history and got to work with guest host Omisade Burney-Scott, and learn about her connection to this topic... It also made me appreciate the horror genre a little bit more and taught me why we like scary movies and what scary movies have to teach us about the world and ourselves and why it's important to find joy in horror. Kaia Findlay

From A Corner To Crops, Southeast Raleigh Is Bringing Fresh Food To Pantries

Kamaya Truitt, Director of Youth Reporting, New Talent and Community Partnerships

It was my favorite because of how much I learned about southeast Raleigh and how zoning laws have historically marginalized Black and brown folks. I mean, Jessica, telling the story of her fight against environmental racism, and structural racism and how her father's corner store-turned-speakeasy turned into this beacon of health and wellness. It was all just mind blowing. Kamaya Truitt

The end of an era: Char Grill on Hillsborough Street in Raleigh to be torn down

Josh Sullivan / WUNC Screenshot of a WUNC Instagram post from July 29, 2022.

Josh Sullivan, Social Media Producer