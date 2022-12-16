Fresh Air Weekend: Mike White on 'White Lotus'; Maître d' Michael Cecchi-Azzolina

Fresh Air Weekend highlights some of the best interviews and reviews from past weeks, and new program elements specially paced for weekends. Our weekend show emphasizes interviews with writers, filmmakers, actors and musicians, and often includes excerpts from live in-studio concerts. This week:

'White Lotus' creator Mike White finds wide success after 25 years in the margins

As the second season of HBO's The White Lotus comes to a close, creator Mike White reflects on how it examines the dark side of sex, and how at its heart is a mix of Laverne & Shirley and Survivor.

At your service: A restaurant maître d' tells all in 'Your Table Is Ready'

Michael Cecchi-Azzolina has worked in several high-end New York City restaurants — adrenaline-fueled workplaces where booze and drugs are plentiful and the health inspector will ruin your day.

