Amber Mark on the collaboration and metaphysical influences behind her debut album

With the release of her debut studio album, accompanied by a short film and a three-part documentary series, Amber Mark has had a remarkable 2022. Three Dimensions Deep threads elements of both the mystical and the scientific into its sonic tour of Mark's inner universe, encouraging listeners to to discover their own. In this conversation, Mark discusses the concepts behind the album, her collaborative journey and how she's found inspiration in the elemental world. Once you've watched, be sure to check out her live set from the second night of NPR Music's 15th anniversary celebration.

