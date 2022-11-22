Bringing The World Home To You

© 2022 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton 94.1 Lumberton 99.9 Southern Pines
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Twins are born from embryos that had been frozen for 30 years, CNN reports

Published November 22, 2022 at 6:43 AM EST

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. On Halloween, a pair of twins were born from embryos that had been frozen for 30 years. That's according to CNN. This makes them the longest frozen embryos ever. When the parents went to the donation center, they asked for the embryos that had been waiting the longest. Experts say that embryos can be frozen almost indefinitely as long as they can be stored in an environment nearly 200 degrees below zero. The more you know. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.