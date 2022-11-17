Liv.e, 'Wild Animals'

Liv.e (pronounced Liv) places time in the palms of her hands, squeezing and stretching it as she sees fit. Her 20-track debut album, Couldn't Wait to Tell You..., originally released in 2020, was a dreamy introduction to her shape-shifting R&B.

On "Wild Animals," the newest single off Liv.e's forthcoming Girl in the Half Pearl, she wistfully self-harmonizes over a jazzy piano and bass instrumental. It's a self-affirming track with a calamity that only comes with knowing oneself: " 'Cause they always wanna bite when they see mе / And they always got somebody that they seeing / And I hope the girl makes the choice to leave him," she sings. Piano riffs add a touch of delicate ornamentation to a flow that comes and goes at it pleases, swallowing you into its fold before you even know it.

