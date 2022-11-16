Bringing The World Home To You

The Thistle & Shamrock: Sunset Song

Published November 16, 2022 at 11:50 AM EST
Set in the early part of the 20th century, Sunset Song is one of the most important works of Scottish literature. The landscapes of the North East of Scotland and the impact of World War I are powerfully told, and now re-told through music inspired by the Lewis Grassic Gibbon novel. Host Fiona Ritchie presents musical excerpts from a theatre production of Sunset Song, featuring music by Paul Anderson, Savourna Stevenson, and other music inspired by favorite writing this week.

