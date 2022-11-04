Bringing The World Home To You

The art of record digging: Rediscovering lost music and giving it a second life

By Katie Monteleone,
Manoush ZomorodiSanaz MeshkinpourRachel Faulkner White
Published November 4, 2022 at 10:57 AM EDT

Part 3 of the TED Radio Hour episode Leaving a Mark. Check out Part 1, Part 2 and Part 4.

Music curator Alexis Charpentier hunts for forgotten records around the world. He shares the story of rediscovering a Swiss band from the 80s — and how he helped give their music a second life.

About Alexis Charpentier

Alexis Charpentier is a music curator, record digger, DJ and founder of the Music Is My Sanctuary, an independent Montreal-based website and collective. He is also the founder and producer of 24 Hours of Vinyl, a project that celebrates the love of vinyl records by gathering DJs and collectors from around the world.

The band featured in this segment is the 1980s Swiss punk band Black Citron — check out Charpentier's website, MusicIsMySanctuary.com, to read more about them.

Charpentier lives in Montreal, Canada.

This segment of the TED Radio Hour was produced by Katie Monteleone and edited by Sanaz Meshkinpour and Rachel Faulkner White. You can follow us on Twitter @TEDRadioHour and email us at TEDRadio@npr.org.

Katie Monteleone
Katie Monteleone is a producer for TED Radio Hour. She started out as an intern for the show in January 2019. After her internship, Monteleone began producing for Life Kit before returning to the TED Radio Hour team in October 2019 as a full-time producer.
Manoush Zomorodi
Manoush Zomorodi is the host of TED Radio Hour. She is a journalist, podcaster and media entrepreneur, and her work reflects her passion for investigating how technology and business are transforming humanity.
Sanaz Meshkinpour
Rachel Faulkner White
Rachel Faulkner is a producer for TED Radio Hour and How I Built This, where she produces, scores and edits episodes.
