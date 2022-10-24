Special programs on WUNC tackle climate change and election issues

Two special programs added to WUNC's lineup will tackle important issues.

Adapt: Changing Climate in the Carolinas is a one-hour documentary special produced by WFAE in Charlotte. WFAE's David Boraks examines how climate change is affecting the Carolinas and how we're responding to it. The show features a roundtable of environmental reporters discussing the challenges presented by the changing climate in our region and includes WUNC's Celeste Gracia.

Midterm Election Day is swiftly approaching and WUNC is airing a special live national call-in program designed to give voters a voice. The Middle hosted by Jeremy Hobson, formerly of Here & How as well as Marketplace, opens the phones and social media accounts to listeners to foster solutions-based discussions on important issues leading up to and beyond Election Day.

Adapt: Changing Climate in the Carolinas will air Tuesday night October 25 at 8 p.m.

The Middle with Jeremy Hobson will air Wednesday nights at 9 p.m. through November 9.

